Neil Patrick Harris reveals he, along with husband and kids, tested positive for Covid-19 ‘earlier this year’

Actor Neil Patrick Harris has revealed that he and his family -- husband David Burtka and twins Gideon and Harper -- were all diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this year, but are now better. He said that he began experiencing symptoms in late March, and became concerned when he lost his sense of taste and smell.

“We feel great,” he said. “It happened very early (in the pandemic), like late March, early April. We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up.”

He said on the Today Show that the experience was unpleasant, but they have now developed antibodies. “We want to make sure everyone’s doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure,” he said.

Several celebrities, both in India and abroad, have been affected by the virus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first Hollywood celebrities to publicly talk about their diagnosis. Recently, actor Dwayne Johnson revealed that him and his family, too, had recovered from the illness. “I can tell you this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally,” he said in a social media video.

In India, actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya all caught the virus, but recovered some weeks later. India and the US have reported the most number of coronavirus cases in the world.

