Sections
Home / Hollywood / Nicholas Hoult exits Mission Impossible 7, replaced by Esai Morales

Nicholas Hoult exits Mission Impossible 7, replaced by Esai Morales

Nicholas Hoult was forced to bow out of Mission: Impossible 7, as the dates were clashing with a prior commitment. He has been replaced by Esai Morales.

Updated: May 22, 2020 20:29 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Nicholas Hoult has opted out of Mission: Impossible 7. (Instagram/Nicholas Hoult)

Actor Nicholas Hoult has dropped out of the next instalment of Mission: Impossible film franchise due to scheduling conflicts. Hoult, who was set to portray the villain in Tom Cruise’s much-awaited Mission: Impossible 7, has been replaced by actor Esai Morales.

Mission: Impossible 7, which also marks the return of Hollywood superstar Cruise as Ethan Hunt, was being shot in Venice when the shutdown directive was issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While it is unclear when filming will resume, the delay would have Hoult in conflict with a prior commitment to shoot the second season of the comedy web series, The Great. It was because of this overlap that he had to exit the film.

 



Also read | Ghoomketu movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s creaky comedy shows signs of age

Paramount Pictures recently pushed back the release date of the seventh instalment, which will now release on November 19, 2021. The eighth film has also been delayed and will hit the big screen on November 4, 2022.

Christopher McQuarrie is on board to write and direct both the films, which will be shot back-to-back.

Actors Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby are returning for Mission: Impossible 7. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham have joined the cast.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stuck in US for two months, 100 tourists flown back to Chandigarh
May 22, 2020 21:38 IST
HC seeks clarity from activist over Animal Welfare Board taking care of pets during lockdown
May 22, 2020 21:38 IST
Lockdown strengthening family ties, shows research
May 22, 2020 21:38 IST
Amphan effect on Nagapattinam; fishing harbour wall damaged
May 22, 2020 21:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.