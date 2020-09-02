No Time To Die poster: Daniel Craig is the suave James Bond on a mission, new trailer out tomorrow

Sections
The makers of No Time To Die have shared a new poster for the upcoming James Bond movie. The film’s second trailer will be out on Thursday while the film will release in November this year. The Indian release date has not been announced.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in the new No Time To Die poster.

James Bond fans have a reason to rejoice as the makers of the new film of the franchise dropped a new poster of the film No Time To Die on Tuesday and announced that a new trailer will be released on Thursday.

The poster of the 25th instalment of the James Bond franchise, features the “Man on a mission,” Daniel Crag all suited up with a gun in his hand as he sports a tough look on his face. The poster that featured a suave Craig was dropped on the Instagram account of James Bond.

 

“Man on a mission. Check out the new poster for #NoTimeToDie, in cinemas this November. New trailer coming this Thursday,” the caption read.



The action flick, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is all set to drop in the United Kingdom on November 12 and in America on November 20. The worldwide release dates will follow after UK and USA releases.

Though a new release date has been announced for the UK and USA, there has been no word on the Indian release date of the film.

No Time To Die which is a spy-thriller was originally slated to release in April 2020 but was postponed to November owing to the coronavirus crisis.

The story revolves around Bond enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, his peaceful days are cut short, as his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, (Jeffrey Wright) arrives asking for help.

