On Brie Larson’s birthday, here’s an MCU fan theory that suggests Captain Marvel 2 will be a ‘mini-Avengers movie’

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson turns 31 on October 1, and is all set to reprise her role as Carol Danvers in a sequel to her $1.1 billion-grossing superhero film. With recent developments on the project, such as the announcement of Nia DaCosta as director, fans are excited to see where the sequel will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel 2 is expected to land in 2022, with WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell in charge of scripting duties. This continues Marvel’s trend of hiring in-house talent to write their projects.

But these recent announcements have also opened the floodgates for fans to speculate about what the future holds for the MCU. While the casting of Teyonah Parris as an adult Monica Rambeau suggests that the character will play an important role in the sequel -- Parris also stars in DaCosta’s upcoming Candyman film -- another theory suggests that Captain Marvel 2 could be a ‘mini-Avengers movie’.

One of the most popular Reddit theories about the film suggests that Marvel is hoping to adapt the Secret Invasion comics storyline, which will give the film the scale of something like Captain America: Civil War. Like that film, which served as MCU debuts of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Captain Marvel 2 could introduce new characters.

The most popular candidates include Ms Marvel, who will appear in a Disney+ series of her own prior to the film. It was announced just this week that newcomer Iman Vellani will play the character, whose alter ego is Kamala Khan -- a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey. Deadline also reported that directors on the project will include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon.

In the comics, Monica Rambeau has also taken on the mantles of many heroic characters (such as Pulsar and Spectrum), one of which could feature in Captain Marvel 2. Another popular theory, floated by The Hollywood Reporter, suggests that Rogue (a character that is famous for being a part of the X-Men), could appear as a villain in Captain Marvel 2.

With a larger, intergalactic scope, and the introduction of brand new characters, Captain Marvel 2 is expected to be the bridge that connects the old MCU to what lies ahead. And Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is expected to be at the forefront of it.

