Oscars postponed by two months to April 25 due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:25 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Los Angeles

An Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California. (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

The 93rd Oscars have been postponed by eight weeks to April 25 after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theaters and wreaked havoc on Hollywood’s release calendar, the Academy said Monday.

With many studio blockbusters and indie arthouse movies forced to push back their release dates until theaters reopen, the cut-off date for Oscar-eligible films has also been extended from December 31, 2020 to February 28, 2021.

“Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,” said Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement.

