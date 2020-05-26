Sections
During the lockdown, Pankaj Tripathi has realised how being platform agnostic has helped him reach far and wide with the masses. He is glad to hear from fans rediscovering his old shows - Sacred Games, Mirzapur and Criminal Justice

Updated: May 26, 2020 21:21 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, HT Mumbai

Pankaj Tripathi feels grateful that he has done web shows that are keeping people entertained in these difficult times.

Actors are more often than not resistant to the idea of doing projects on OTT platforms, as they prefer the magic of the 70 mm screen. A National School of Drama graduate, Pankaj Tripathi, was always different in his approach towards acting.

A source says, “For him, the content’s merit and the power of the stories were always the key. He cared little if it was for a play, a short film, a feature movie, a blockbuster venture or an OTT show. And during lockdown, he has realised how being platform agnostic has helped him reach far and wide with the masses. Right now, with the ongoing lockdown, the only works that are reaching the audience are the shows on OTT and he is grateful that he made the jump to streaming platforms in time.” 

Explaining further, Tripathi says, “Actors need to be fluid. They can’t suffer from mental blocks. For them, the only thing that should matter is how good a story is, who the colleagues are and the conviction of the makers. Today, I feel grateful that I have done web shows that are keeping people entertained in these difficult times. So many fans are rediscovering my old works - Sacred Games, Mirzapur and Criminal Justice - and are messaging their feedback. It feels heartening to see the response. The audience is ready for good content and I reiterate my belief, the universe conspires to ensure good shows meet its audience. OTT is the future and actors need to warm up to the new normal.”

