Sections
Home / Hollywood / Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares sweet selfie with Vin Diesel’s kids: ‘Family forever’

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares sweet selfie with Vin Diesel’s kids: ‘Family forever’

The late actor Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, has shared a selfie with Vin Diesel’s three kids.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 08:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Paul Walker died when Meadow was 15.

Meadow Walker, the 21-year-old daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, has shared a picture with the children of his dad’s co-star, Vin Diesel. For her caption, she used an oft-repeated refrain from the film: “Family forever.”

Meadow shared the selfie, which also includes Diesel’s three children -- Pauline (who was named after Walker), 5, and Similce, 12, and son Vincent, 10 -- on Tuesday. The post has received close to 200000 ‘likes’.

 

Meadow and her ‘uncle Vin’ share a close bond. On her birthday, the actor had shared a picture of her and Pauline, captioned, “I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”



Walker died in a November 2013 car crash at 40 — just weeks after Meadow turned 15. On Walker’s birthday in 2019, Diesel had written in an Instagram post, “Normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change … from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud.”

Also read: Vin Diesel’s new Fast & Furious 9 set pic hints at Paul Walker’s resurrection. See here

The ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious saga, which was due out this summer season, has been delayed to 2021, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu calls for bridging digital divide for universal education
Jul 01, 2020 08:44 IST
Priyanka Chopra signs multimillion dollar first look deal with Amazon Prime
Jul 01, 2020 08:43 IST
4 CRPF troopers, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K’s Sopore
Jul 01, 2020 08:42 IST
Maharashtra to set up college for Marathi-speaking people of Karnataka
Jul 01, 2020 08:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.