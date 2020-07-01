Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares sweet selfie with Vin Diesel’s kids: ‘Family forever’

Meadow Walker, the 21-year-old daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, has shared a picture with the children of his dad’s co-star, Vin Diesel. For her caption, she used an oft-repeated refrain from the film: “Family forever.”

Meadow shared the selfie, which also includes Diesel’s three children -- Pauline (who was named after Walker), 5, and Similce, 12, and son Vincent, 10 -- on Tuesday. The post has received close to 200000 ‘likes’.

Meadow and her ‘uncle Vin’ share a close bond. On her birthday, the actor had shared a picture of her and Pauline, captioned, “I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”

Walker died in a November 2013 car crash at 40 — just weeks after Meadow turned 15. On Walker’s birthday in 2019, Diesel had written in an Instagram post, “Normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change … from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud.”

The ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious saga, which was due out this summer season, has been delayed to 2021, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

