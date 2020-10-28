Priyanka Chopra bags Hollywood film co-starring Celine Dion, Nick Jonas reacts

Priyanka Chopra has announced another international project. The actor will star opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in a romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You. The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dic, and will be directed by Jim Strouse.

Priyanka took to social media to share the news, and wrote, “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo!” Her husband, Nick Jonas, reacted to the news with a fire emoji in the comments section.

According to Deadline, the film is about a woman who starts sending text messages to her late fiance’s phone, in an effort to come to terms with his death. She learns that the number has been reassigned to another man, who is dealing with a similar situation. In the remake, Celine Dion’s music will give the two the courage to move on from the past and explore the new relationship.

Priyanka recently signed a multimillion dollar deal with Amazon, which allows her to produce a variety of content, in different languages. She already has three projects in development at Amazon -- Sangeet, a reality series based on the pre-wedding ceremony; Citadel, a thriller produced by the Russo brothers and co-starring Richard Madden; and Sheela, a biopic of the controversial aide to Osho, Maa Anand Sheela. “My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling,” she said in a statement to Variety, adding, “My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s mom reveals ‘the stupidest thing’ she said after actor’s Miss World crowning moment in 2000, watch

For Netflix, the actor will soon appear in an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani and co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and director Robert Rodriguez’s superhero film, We Can Be Heroes.

On the theatrical side, Priyanka will collaborate with Mindy Kaling for a wedding-based romantic comedy film for Universal Pictures, directed by Dan Goor. She is currently filming director Lana Wachowski’s hotly anticipated sequel Matrix 4, with returning star Keanu Reeves.

Follow @htshowbiz for more