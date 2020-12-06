Priyanka Chopra can’t hide her excitement for ‘phenomenon’ Gal Gadot as spectacular first reactions for Wonder Woman 1984 pour in

Sections
The first reactions for Wonder Woman 1984 are here, and they’re positive. Actor Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her excitement for the film, and star Gal Gadot.

Priyanka Chopra expressed her excitement for the upcoming DC superhero film Wonder Woman 1984, just as first reactions started emerging online. The film, starring Gal Gadot in the lead role, was delayed from its summer release because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “She is a phenomenon! Just like the woman playing her! Get it @gal_gadot! This looks amazing! #wonderwoman1984.” Gal reposted the story with heart emojis.

Praise was directed at its heartfelt story and empowering message. “I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince,” one journalist wrote. “Yesterday I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at home & it was everything I needed & more. The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much needed hope. It’s also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel,” wrote another.

A third reviewer wrote, “I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC’s best sequels. I was in tears when it ended.”

The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, will release on Christmas eve in India, a day ahead of its international roll-out. In the US, the film will be released in theatres (where they’re open) and on the HBO Max streaming service, simultaneously.

