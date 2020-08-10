Randeep Hooda broke his pledge for Extraction, apologised at a gurudwara after cutting his hair: ‘I was very heartbroken throughout the filming’

Actor Randeep Hooda was waiting to play a Sikh soldier in his Hindi film Battle of Saragarhi when he landed one of the lead roles in the Hollywood film, Extraction. The actor had grown his beard and hair for the long-delayed film and had pledged not to cut them until the completion of the Battle if Saragarhi. The Sarabjit actor has now opened up about how heartbroken he was when he had to break his promise in order to get into the look of his character in Extraction.

The actor said the makers of Extraction wanted him to sport a different look from that of Chris Hemsworth’s character in the film. However, he still had to get rid of his hair and beard for Extraction.

Talking about cutting his hair, he told Candy magazine in an interview, “But I did not want to deviate too far, in case Saragarhi starts, I could get a beard and finish it off. I really wanted the audience to see that. I was really heartbroken. I had taken a pledge in front of the Guru Granth Sahib in Golden Temple that I will not cut my hair till this movie reaches its conclusion. When I got offered this role in Extraction, I did this audition still hoping that Saragarhi goes on, but it was a very hard decision for me to take off my hair.. Kesh Katana. So I went to the Gurdwara here, and I apologised and I said, I have to work. You know, I have to keep working. I mean my job is such that it is a performing art. And if I don’t perform something inside me will die. And I apologised, I came home shaved my beard, with a very heavy heart, I just had to move on by putting an end to it.”

Sharing how he eventually decided not to carry the baggage of breaking his promise, he added, “I was very heartbroken throughout the filming of Extraction as well because a part of me was so attached to Saragarhi. But then I thought that I’ve to move on. And have put your best foot forward, that was kind of a lesson for me to let go of the baggage with grace. Let go of the wrongs with grace and forgiveness. There is a saying in Sikhi called Dekh ke Undekha Kita, which means I saw it but ignore it and decided not carry that baggage. So that was the hardest part and I think the spirituality that I experienced while making Saragarhi helped me a lot. And then of course, as soon as I got on the sets of Extraction, they got me rehearsing for action and that really kind of blew my mind and piqued my interest that I gave it my all to this movie as well. So, I think by moving on and giving your all to the next thing that you’re doing is the only way one can move forward.”

Randeep Hooda sported straightened, shoulder-length hair and a clean-shaven look in Extraction. His character Saju was responsible for bringing in Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake for the extraction of his boss’ child. The film was a massive hit on Netflix and also features Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour and Priyanshu Painyuli in key roles.

