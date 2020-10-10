Reddit user finds Ruth Bader Ginsburg tribute in Deadpool 2. Did you spot it?

The late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, had made a blink-and-miss appearance (of sorts) in Deadpool 2. Though she did not make an actual cameo, a photograph of hers was seen as one of the prospective candidates for the wisecracking superhero’s X-Force squad.

A Reddit user recently spotted the visual gag and posted on the r/MovieDetails subreddit. “Watching Deadpool 2 (2018) and noticed a certain Supreme Court justice’s headshot in the squad interview scene. None other than Ruth Bader Ginsburg in consideration for a spot on X-Force,” the user wrote.

Ginsburg, an American icon and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington DC last month. She was 87.

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds as the ‘merc with a mouth’, featured a number of celebrity cameos including an almost unrecognisable Matt Damon and Brad Pitt. Damon, who was seen with heavy make-up and prosthetics, was not even officially credited - the credits listed him as Dickie Greenleaf, a reference to his film, The Talented Mr. Ripley. However, if you look closely, you might recognise him as Redneck #2.

Pitt made a surprise three-second cameo as Vanisher. While his character is invisible, his face is briefly seen as he jumps out of a plane, gets electrocuted and then bursts into flames.

Reynolds earlier confirmed to Collider that Pitt’s face was not CGI-ed into the film. “I still don’t even know how we got him for the movie. I just wrote him a letter, and explained what it was we were doing. And the sort of premise behind it was how do we, what’s the most wasteful way to use the biggest movie star in the world? And it was through a character that is largely invisible and worthless throughout the movie. And then just having him show up for eight frames of footage. And I guess Brad found that funny, we all found that funny. And he said, yes. And the next thing you know he came and shot for about seven minutes. It took him longer to drink the coffee that he requested as payment,” he said.

