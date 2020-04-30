Sections
Home / Hollywood / RIP Irrfan Khan: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard pay tribute to their Jurassic World co-star, call him a ‘screen legend’

RIP Irrfan Khan: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard pay tribute to their Jurassic World co-star, call him a ‘screen legend’

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Colin Trevorrow of Jurassic World remembered Irrfan Khan on his death.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:49 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai, Press Trust of India Mumbai

Chris Pratt said Irrfan Khan will be missed.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard mourned the death of actor Irrfan Khan. The 54-year-old lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was buried at the Versova graveyard.

Pratt and Howard had famously collaborated with Irrfan on their 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World and they remembered the actor as a “screen legend” and an “exquisite human being”. “So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank . Irrfan Khan played Masrani in ‘Jurassic World’. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed,” Pratt tweeted.

 

Howard shared two stills of hers with Irrfan from the Colin Trevorrow-directed adventure thriller and said she feels “lucky” to have worked with the actor. “Irrfan, you are an exquisite human being and we will all miss you dearly. These images are from the first and last day of filming, and I was lucky enough to spend them working with you. Love to you and your family always,” she posted. Trevorrow was among the first from Hollywood to pay tributes to Irrfan.



Also read: Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘he’s destroyed’

 

“Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing,” he wrote on Twitter.

Suits star Gabriel Macht recalled his meeting with Irrfan when his wife, Jacinda Barrett, worked with the actor on 2006 film The Namesake. “I met Irrfan Khan when he worked with @JacindaBarrett on ‘The Namesake’. One of the most pleasant, down to earth, and gentle beings in the few times I had with him. What a beautiful actor as well. Blessings to he and his family. #RIPIrrfanKhan” he tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Apr 30, 2020 13:40 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
Apr 30, 2020 13:34 IST
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Apr 30, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

Rishi Kapoor aced many genres, roles in his long career
Apr 30, 2020 14:02 IST
Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima bids him goodbye on Instagram
Apr 30, 2020 13:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 confirmed to arrive in second quarter
Apr 30, 2020 13:57 IST
World war veteran who raised millions for charity turns 100, flooded with cards and wishes
Apr 30, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.