RIP Irrfan Khan: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard pay tribute to their Jurassic World co-star, call him a ‘screen legend’

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard mourned the death of actor Irrfan Khan. The 54-year-old lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was buried at the Versova graveyard.

Pratt and Howard had famously collaborated with Irrfan on their 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World and they remembered the actor as a “screen legend” and an “exquisite human being”. “So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank . Irrfan Khan played Masrani in ‘Jurassic World’. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed,” Pratt tweeted.

Howard shared two stills of hers with Irrfan from the Colin Trevorrow-directed adventure thriller and said she feels “lucky” to have worked with the actor. “Irrfan, you are an exquisite human being and we will all miss you dearly. These images are from the first and last day of filming, and I was lucky enough to spend them working with you. Love to you and your family always,” she posted. Trevorrow was among the first from Hollywood to pay tributes to Irrfan.

“Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing,” he wrote on Twitter.

Suits star Gabriel Macht recalled his meeting with Irrfan when his wife, Jacinda Barrett, worked with the actor on 2006 film The Namesake. “I met Irrfan Khan when he worked with @JacindaBarrett on ‘The Namesake’. One of the most pleasant, down to earth, and gentle beings in the few times I had with him. What a beautiful actor as well. Blessings to he and his family. #RIPIrrfanKhan” he tweeted.

