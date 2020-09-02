Robert Downey Jr dashes fans’ hope for return as Iron Man: ‘That’s all done now’

Actor Robert Downey Jr has offered a new comment about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who played Iron Man in the MCU for over a decade, ended his stint with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast hosted by Ozark’s Jason Bateman, BoJack Horseman’s Will Arnett and Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, Bateman asked RDJ, “I’m assuming that the Marvel thing is at a slower speed now... or you’re done with that now?” The actor replied, “That’s all done now.”

There have been rumours in recent months that the actor might reprise his role in some capacity in the upcoming Black Widow film, which is a prequel. In January, he told ExtraTV, “Anything could happen,” but added, “As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think that Marvel is on this journey now, they’re trying a bunch of other stuff and you know, I’m excited for them to see how all that goes.”

He was also asked about the possible Black Widow cameo at the premiere of his latest film Dolittle, and he neither confirmed nor denied the rumour. Instead, he said, “It’d be nice if they’d notified me... they can do anything now. This could be a deepfake interview for all we know!”

During an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the actor conceded that “there would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events” for him to return to the MCU. In an appearance on The Today Show, the actor once again failed to give a definitive answer. “I’m not sure. Are we in bargaining now? I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have. I’m very fortunate so, I’m not the kind of guy who -- I want to try to keep it classy. We’ll see,” he said.

On another occasion, actor Jeff Goldblum let slip that Downey would return as Iron Man in the upcoming series What If? “I played the part again a couple of days ago. I went to the Disney studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s gonna be on Disney+ that’s called What If…? An animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel and this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will do a voice for that, and Korg. Taika Waititi had already recorded his voice for that, so yeah, for a couple hours I enjoyed doing that,” Goldblum told BuzzFeed in an interview.

