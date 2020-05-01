Robert Downey Jr hints at Marvel return with Russo brothers, says all 6 Avengers actors spoke recently, but won’t say why

Actor Robert Downey Jr and director Joe Russo hinted at wanting to work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, after seemingly calling it a day in Avengers: Endgame. During a recent watch party, the director and actor implied that if the fans so desire, the reunion could happen.

“I would say it feels like you go to summer camp and then they yank it away from you,” Russo said, according to ComicBook.com. “Because we do have a lot of fun working on these things together. Everyone has a lot of fun, you get real close to reach other and then you miss it. Maybe we’ll have to do it again some day.” Downey Jr added, “The people, they will move us toward what they want.”

It has been rumoured that the actor will return in some capacity in the upcoming Black Widow film. Downey Jr’s Tony Stark was killed off in Endgame, but the actor has recently been playing it coy about returning to the MCU. At the premiere of his recent film Doolittle, he said, “I’m not sure. Are we in bargaining now? I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have. I’m very fortunate so, I’m not the kind of guy who -- I want to try to keep it classy. We’ll see,” he said in an appearance on The Today Show.

During the watch party, Downey Jr said that he’d recently had the chance to conference with the five other cast members of the original Avengers team, but didn’t specify why. He said, “I won’t say why but I had an occasion to be interfacing with the other five of the original six Avengers just a few days ago. After we all kind of hung up or whatever off our Zoom call. I got this wave of all that and yeah, it did feel like about a year ago. But, you know, it was years leading up to it. It was like a year to do it and finish it and get it out. I’m sure for you, it feels like a year ago, you worked for a thousand years straight.”

