Sections
Home / Hollywood / Robert Pattinson’s The Batman to resume production in September

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman to resume production in September

Robert Pattinson and the rest of the team of The Batman will resume work on the highly anticipated movie in September.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 20:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Robert Pattinson will be next Dark Knight.

Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman will resume filming in September in the UK. The film, which shut down production in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, will go on floors early next month at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK, sources told Variety.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, has approximately three months of material left to shoot and the makers are hoping to wrap the shoot by year end.

Crew members have been constructing sets for the film this month, which sparked rumours that filming could resume shortly. A spokesperson for Warner Bros declined to comment.

Pattinson and other cast members are waiting for the shooting to resume in the UK during the pandemic.



Also read: Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken

Billed as a darker take on the DC superhero’s story, The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

Meanwhile, the studio has already started production on The Matrix 4 in Berlin, with all required safety protocols in place. Shooting on the third part of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is also likely to resume in the country next month. Production on the latest film in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise was postponed in March.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China sees a ‘positive’ at border talks on Ladakh friction. Not really, rebuts India
Aug 20, 2020 21:00 IST
Delhi records 1,215 fresh Covid-19 cases, takes tally to 157K
Aug 20, 2020 20:58 IST
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Aug 20, 2020 20:56 IST
Earth’s mass extinction could have been caused by exploding stars
Aug 20, 2020 20:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.