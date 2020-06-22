Ryan Reynolds has ingenious idea to introduce Deadpool into MCU with film directed by Michael Bay, Marvel insider reveals

A Marvel insider who has previously leaked several titbits about the MCU, has revealed that Ryan Reynolds pitched an idea for Deadpool 3 in 2019, and that Michael Bay is in talks to direct the film.

The insider, who goes by Roger Wardell on Twitter, wrote, “Deadpool kills Fox’s Marvel Universe was one of the ideas pitched by Reynolds back in 2019. Michael Bay in talks to direct the movie.” The idea appears to be a characteristically meta take on Disney’s recent takeover of 20th Century Fox and its assets, which has transferred creative control of characters in the X-Men universe to Marvel Studios. Reynolds recently worked with Bay in Netflix’s Six Underground, which was also written by Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

The insider recently revealed that Marvel is in talks to get John Krasinski not only to star in its upcoming reboot of Fantastic Four, like many fans have demanded, but also to potentially direct. The account had previously accurately revealed details from Avengers: Endgame such as Thor’s overweight figure, Captain America’s ‘Hail Hydra’ moment, Stan Lee’s cameo being set in the 1970s, and appearances of Robert Redford and Frank Grillo. More recently, he’d revealed that Florence Pugh is playing Yelena Belova in Black Widow, and that Richard Madden had been cast in the Eternals.

Reynolds, meanwhile, has spoken regularly about wanting to do Deadpool 3. “We’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kind of crazy,” Reynolds said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in December 2019.

In a May 2020 interview to Total Film, Reynolds said, “It’s just all so new with it being over at Marvel now, and, you know, figuring out the ins and outs as much as I can, from where I sit.” He continued, “I don’t feel like an insider at all. I think once I’m more intimate with it – if we get to make a Deadpool 3… if or when we get to make a Deadpool 3, I’ll probably have a better perspective on that. But I’m a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing. Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we’ll certainly see.”

