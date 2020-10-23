Ryan Reynolds made just $150 a day on first acting gig, now studios are fighting to pay him Rs 150 crore per film

Ryan Reynolds has established himself as one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

Actor Ryan Reynolds has come a long way. He’s now known for playing the anti-hero Deadpool on screen, and has even transferred that fast-talking persona onto other projects as well, making millions in the process.

But did you know that before he had major studios throwing more than $20 million (nearly Rs 150 crore) per movie at him, he made just $150 a day for his first acting gig?

“For me, I thought I was, like, a gajillionaire,” the actor told Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan in a 2016 interview. “For $150 a day, it was like a dream come true.” Reynolds was paid a base salary of $2 million for the first Deadpool movie, with many more millions streaming in thanks to backend deals.

The Hollywood Reporter said in a 2016 story that he was the “only actor eligible for box-office bonuses and backend compensation,” and that he was poised to make more than $10 million if the film came close to doing $800 million worldwide, which it did.

With earnings exceeding $71 million, Reynolds was number two on Forbes’ annual list of the highest paid movie actors in the world, trailing Dwayne Johnson. Incidentally, both Johnson and Reynolds reportedly signed deals worth more than $20 million each for their upcoming Netflix film Red Notice.

“Reynolds made more than $20 million a piece on Six Underground and Red Notice. In July, the streamer announced it was shelling out for a third Reynolds film, which will undoubtedly mean another eight-figure payday,” Forbes noted.

However, even the inflated salaries pale in comparison to what Reynolds made after selling his liquor company, Aviation Gin. It was reported in August that Diageo paid $610 million to acquire the brand (nearly Rs 4,500 crore). The same company shelled out $1 billion to acquire George Clooney’s tequila brand a few years prior.

