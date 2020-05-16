Sections
Home / Hollywood / Sarah Paulson responds to fans comparing her with Adele: 'She's a beauty! I'll take it'

Sarah Paulson is flattered with fans finding similarities between her and Adele. She would have been happier if they were talking about their talent instead.

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:24 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Fans think Adele has started to look a lot like Sarah Paulson after her weight loss.

Actor Sarah Paulson has opened about being compared to the post-weight loss Adele, saying she wish that people would talk about the similarity in their talents instead of their looks.

The fans of the British singer have been left spellbound after she posted a latest picture of hers looking fitter than ever. Many have since noticed that post her drastic weight loss, Adele shares a similarity with Paulson.

 

The American Horror Story star addressed these comparisons during her virtual appearance on EW Live, saying she was “flattered” by the comments.



 

“What I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent, and saying that mine was as great as her. Which quite honestly... they can’t say, because no one’s talent is as great as hers. Which is really irritating.

“But I’ll take looking like her. She’s a beauty! I’ll take it,” Paulson said.

