Home / Hollywood / Scarface actor Geno Silva dies at 72

Scarface actor Geno Silva dies at 72

Actor Geno Silva dies at 72, who played the silent assassin The Skull in Scarface, died on May 9 at his Los Angeles home.

Updated: May 18, 2020 20:58 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Geno Silva in Scarface.

Actor Geno Silva, best known for his role in the 1983 crime drama Scarface, has died. He was 72. Silva passed away on May 9 at his home here of complications from frontotemporal degeneration, a form of dementia. His family shared the news of his demise, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

During his four-decade career, Silva also featured in Luis Valdez’s Zoot Suit (1981), Robert Towne’s Tequila Sunrise (1988), Steven Spielberg’s Amistad and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (both released in 1997), David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive (2001) and F. Gary Gray’s A Man Apart (2003).

On television, he appeared in episodes of Hill Street Blues, Miami Vice, Walker, Texas Ranger, Star Trek: Enterprise and Alias.

On television, he appeared in episodes of Hill Street Blues, Miami Vice, Walker, Texas Ranger, Star Trek: Enterprise and Alias.

Silva is still most remembered for playing the silent assassin The Skull, who murders Al Pacino’s Tony Montana in Scarface. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, their daughter, Lucia, as well as two grandchildren and his sister.



