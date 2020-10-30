Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Hollywood / Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tie the knot in private ceremony, following Covid-19 protocols

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tie the knot in private ceremony, following Covid-19 protocols

Actor Scarlett Johansson and her comedian fiance Colin Jost have tied the knot in a private ceremony. The couple got engaged in May 2019. This is her third marriage, and his first.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 11:28 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards. (REUTERS)

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has married her Saturday Night Live fiance, Colin Jost, in a low-key ceremony. News of the wedding was announced on Thursday by the charity Meals on Wheels, which said the couple were supporting the group's efforts to help elderly people during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions," Meals on Wheels America said on its Instagram account.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time," the charity said, asking fans of the couple to make a donation.

 



Johansson's representative confirmed the news. Johansson and Jost, a writer and comedian on television sketch show Saturday Night Live, started dating about three years ago and got engaged in May 2019.

Also read: Scarlett Johansson recalls how Marvel informed her about Black Widow’s death in Avengers Endgame: ‘Took me a minute to process’

It is the first marriage for Jost, 38, and the third for Johansson, 35, who was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and French businessman Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter.

Johansson is one of the world's highest-paid actresses thanks to roles that range from playing the Black Widow in comic book movies Iron Man 2 and the Avengers franchise to independent fare like 2019's Marriage Story, for which she received an Oscar nomination. The standalone movie Black Widow is expected to be released in May 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress must apologise: Javadekar after Pak minister’s Pulwama comments
Oct 30, 2020 11:46 IST
Bihar Poll Updates: Nitish Kumar promises solar street lights if elected to power
Oct 30, 2020 11:47 IST
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
Oct 30, 2020 09:22 IST
JP Nadda condoles BJP workers’ killings in J-K’s Kulgam
Oct 30, 2020 11:03 IST

latest news

Kolkata: PIL to be filed to restrict gathering during Kali Puja, Jagadhatri Puja, Chhath Puja
Oct 30, 2020 11:46 IST
Irrfan Khan’s son shares a warm father-son pic, see it here
Oct 30, 2020 11:45 IST
Jose Mourinho unimpressed by fringe players in Antwerp defeat
Oct 30, 2020 11:44 IST
Study shows Covid-19 risk to firefighters, emergency medical workers
Oct 30, 2020 11:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.