Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh fight it out through phone screens in one epic action-packed video

Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh fight it out through phone screens in one epic action-packed video

Zoe Bell rounded up some of Hollywood’s most popular action heroines for a fun, epic fight challenge.

Updated: May 04, 2020 15:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Margot Robbie, Halle Berry and Florence Pugh were all in for a fight.

Hollywood is finally doing lockdown entertainment right. Stuntwoman and actor Zoe Bell has shared an awesome new video, created with the help of her superstar friends and other stuntwomen. Called the Boss B**ch Fight Challenge, it has the participants throwing punches, kicks and some sloppy licks at each other through their phone screens.

Joining her on the fun video was an Avenger, some Charlie’s Angels, an X-Men veteran, a Guardian of the Galaxy, a Little Woman and a member of the Suicide Squad. The stars all fight it out but from their own homes while practising social distancing.

 

The video begins with Zoe feeling bored at home, wishing to play with her friends. She gets her wish fulfilled when she lands a kicks to her screen and it lands on Lucy Lawless, miles away. In return, she throws a punch which hits Tara Macken as she lands face first on a sandy beach. Tara delivers a kick to the face of Drew Barrymore who was simply chilling in her living room.



Also read: Rishi Kapoor’s ashes immersed in Banganga: Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima bid tearful adieu

The fight quickly grows massive as other stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Halle Berry, Margot Robbie join in. Scarlett throws her exercise ball at her adversary, Florence takes a hit on her head, Cameron’s grocery shopping gets interrupted by a phantom kick, Zoe attacks her opponent by spitting water in her face, Halle falls into the pool and Margot picks up her Harley Quinn baseball bat to land a big blow.

The video was a hit among the fans with many calling it a good way to entertain people, compared to the cringey debacle that was Gal Gadot’s Imagine video. “Nothing like watching Strong Hot Talented Women Kickin’ Ass & Taking Names...Absolutely Brilliant,” wrote one. “This ain’t your typical cat fight I’ll tell you that lol. 100% awesome,” wrote another.

