Sections
E-Paper
Home / Hollywood / Scarlett Johansson on passing on Black Widow mantle to Florence Pugh: ‘I definitely felt that way from the very beginning’

Scarlett Johansson on passing on Black Widow mantle to Florence Pugh: ‘I definitely felt that way from the very beginning’

Scarlett Johansson says Florence Pugh is unapologetic, confident in herself, curious, brave and emotionally brave – far more than she ever was. She said that Florence stands completely on her own.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 18:09 IST

By Press Trust of India, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Scarlett Johansson believes in Florence Pugh.

Actor Scarlett Johansson says she do believe that her Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh could succeed her as the titular superhero and take the franchise forward. After 10 years and seven films of playing the Russian super spy-turned- Avenger, Johansson is expected to bid adieu to the character of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow with the upcoming film.

Pugh, the star of films such as Little Women and Midsommar, plays the role of Yelena, Natasha’s sister, in the Cate Shortland-directed movie. During an interview with Total Film, Johansson was asked about her view on the idea of Pugh’s Yelena taking over the mantle of Black Widow from Natasha.

“I definitely felt that way from the very beginning. She stands completely on her own. She’s strong and different. She’s so different to Natasha. You also see the generational difference, too, in how they react to things, and what they’re careful about, or what they’re careless about,” the 35-year-old actor said.

“It’s so fresh, what she does. It’s very representative, also, of who she is as a person. She’s unapologetic, and confident in herself, and curious, and brave, and emotionally brave – far more than I ever was. And that stuff all comes through. It’s wonderful to feel like you’re witnessing something great happening,” she added.

Also read: Celina Jaitly pens heartbreaking note after losing best friend: ‘Hold a place for me among the stars’

Pugh said she hasn’t thought about the possibility of Yelena becoming the new Black Widow as she is still enjoying the moment that she is starring in Marvel movie. “If you get asked to be in a Marvel film, and it was so thrilling and fun and exciting to be in, then of course, your head goes: ‘Oh my God. If this is what it’s like, then what else is next?’ “If that happens and I am lucky enough that people appreciate my character, that’s an exciting road to go on. I would be silly to not be excited by it. I think that being part of the Marvel club is a great honour. But we’ll just see if people like Yelena first,” the actor said.

Black Widow, which also features David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and OT Fagbenle, is expected to release worldwide in November.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Sep 19, 2020 17:51 IST
India needs to hold talks with other neighbour country: Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha
Sep 19, 2020 18:24 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gears up to tackle second wave
Sep 19, 2020 18:22 IST
Woman sings G.O.A.T., video impresses Diljit Dosanjh
Sep 19, 2020 18:15 IST
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 18:22 IST
Guest column: Shape of fashion
Sep 19, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.