Sections
E-Paper
Home / Hollywood / Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow postponed to May 2021, Gal Gadot-Ali Fazal film Death on The Nile pushed to Dec 2020

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow postponed to May 2021, Gal Gadot-Ali Fazal film Death on The Nile pushed to Dec 2020

Marvel superhero film Black Widow has been postponed to May 2021. This is the second time that the Scarlett Johansson film has been postponed duw to the pandemic.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:51 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Black Widow will release on May 2021.

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie Black Widow and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in moviegoing. The films were among the biggest titles remaining on Hollywood’s schedule for 2020. Black Widow was delayed by six months until May 2021 and West Side Story, a movie version of the classic Broadway musical, by a year to December 2021.

The changes follow disappointing efforts to get Americans back into movie theatres after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered cinemas worldwide in March. Theatres remain closed in Los Angeles and New York, the two largest moviegoing hubs in the United States. Big chains including AMC Entertainment and Cineworld Plc’s Regal Cinemas have reopened in other U.S. cities.

The few blockbusters left on this year’s include James Bond movie No Time to Die due to debut on Nov. 20, and Wonder Woman 1984, which recently moved to Dec. 25.

Disney and others have shuffled their schedules several times as they try to gauge when the pandemic will fade enough to bring audiences back to multiplexes. Some movies have skipped theatres and gone straight to streaming services.



Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as the Marvel action hero, had originally been scheduled for May before Disney moved it to Nov. 6. Disney on Wednesday also moved back Agatha Christie mystery Death on the Nile to December 2020 from October, and Marvel’s Eternals to November 2021 from February 2021.

“Marvel made the right & responsible decision,” Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani wrote on Twitter. “There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell (people) to go to a movie theatre until I feel safe going to one.”

Disney still plans to release animated Pixar movie Soul in theaters on Nov. 20.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Sep 24, 2020 13:24 IST
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Sep 24, 2020 12:30 IST
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Sep 24, 2020 05:22 IST
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Sep 24, 2020 13:06 IST

latest news

Maanayata reveals how Sanjay’s surviving what they’ve been ‘given to bear’
Sep 24, 2020 13:58 IST
Upset over loan recovery notices from bank, farmer’s wife dies by suicide in MP’s Bundelkhand
Sep 24, 2020 13:53 IST
Arjun Rampal gets tested after co-star Manav Kaul tests Covid positive
Sep 24, 2020 13:52 IST
Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Sep 24, 2020 13:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.