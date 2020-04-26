Sections
Scarlett Johansson says she’s made a career out of being second choice, was ‘rejected constantly’

Actor Scarlett Johansson has said that she was rejected constantly for roles, and has made a career out of being second choice.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 08:35 IST

By Indo-Asian News Service,

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson confessed that she was "rejected constantly" in her professional life, adding that she has "made a career out of being second choice". In an interview with Parade, the Avengers actor looked back at her career.

"Since a very young age, I've been rejected constantly ... the best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I've basically made a career out of being second choice," she added.

Also read: Black Widow didn’t die in Avengers Endgame, new Marvel theory says; Natasha was an imposter

Johansson became one of the highest paid actresses in the world after playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she wasn't originally cast in the role. She got the part after Emily Blunt had to drop out due to scheduling reasons.

In the past, the Oscar nominee has expressed frustration at roles she had to turn down. She also stepped down from the project Rub And Tug after criticism that a transgender actor should have been cast as the trans character.



At that time, in an interview to As If magazine in 2019, she said: "You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirement of my job. There are a lot of social lines being drawn now, and a lot of political correctness is being reflected in art."

Johansson's next release will be Black Widow, which is slated to release on November 6.

