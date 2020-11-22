Scarlett Johansson was ‘not a fan’ of superhero genre before watching Iron Man: ‘I’d never really seen anything like it before’

Actor Scarlett Johansson is among the best known Hollywood superheroes but did you know that she wasn’t a fan of the genre for a very long time? During an interview in 2019, Scarlett had revealed how she found a new interest in the superhero movies after watching 2008’s Iron Man.

Scarlett played Natasha Romanoff in multiple Marvel films such as Iron Man 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, it was Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man that inspired her to become a part of the Marvel family.

“I just loved it. I’d never really seen anything like it before. It was not particularly that I was a fan of superhero stuff, or that genre, but it seemed groundbreaking,’ the 35-year-old said. I wanted to work with Marvel. It seemed like an exciting place to be,” she had told Vanity Fair last year. Even in 2010, when she became a part of Iron Man 2, she had said, “I was a huge fan of the first movie and was quite ‘geek-ed’ out at being part of the second one. I just wanted to be a part of Iron Man so I really researched the comic books and came in with some ideas of my own about how to develop the character. I see her as being determined and ambitious.”

Scarlett was chosen for the role after it was rejected by Emily Blunt. But for Scarlett, being the second choice was not an issue. “The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice,” she told Parade magazine earlier this year.

Scarlett’s solo Marvel film, Black Widow was supposed to release this year but has been indefinitely delayed due the coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. The actor is also enjoying new beginnings in her personal life. She recently tied the knot with her long time boyfriend, SNL’s Colin Jost in a small, private ceremony.

