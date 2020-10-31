Sean Connery dies at 90: Hugh Jackman leads Hollywood tributes for ‘legend on screen, and off’

Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP)

Legendary actor Sean Connery died at the age of 90. Connery was the first actor to bring to life the world’s most famous fictional spy, James Bond, on the big screen. He immortalised the role in seven films - Dr No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

Connery won several awards in his lifetime, including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000, in a ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Actor Hugh Jackman wrote on Twitter, “I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace.”

The official Instagram account of 007 shared the statement of producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — “The name’s Bond... James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Actor George Takei tweeted, “Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end.”

Actor Liam Cunningham called Connery his hero. “This man was really good to me. They say don’t meet your heroes. He exceeded all expectations. RIP Sean. #seanconnery,” he wrote.

Sam Neill, who starred with Connery in The Hunt for Red October, reminisced about their time together on the sets. “Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor,” he wrote.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts said in a statement, “We are very sorry to hear of the death of British acting legend Sir Sean Connery. He was a BAFTA Fellow, a BAFTA Special Award recipient and won a Leading Actor BAFTA in 1988 for The Name Of The Rose.”

Actor Robert Carlyle hailed him as a ‘true legend’ and wrote on Twitter, “RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman.”

Comic writer Mark Millar wrote, “RIP Sean Connery. Scotland has never had an actor before or since with such instant & indescribable global impact. Like Billy Connolly in terms of comedy, he was the First Man on The Moon and thus can never be surpassed. Perhaps our greatest, coolest export of all time.”

The team of late actor Roger Moore, who took over the role of Bond from Sean Connery in 1971 with Live and Let Die, condoled the demise on Twitter. “How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP.”

