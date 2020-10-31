Sections
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90

Sir Sean Connery, the actor who played James Bond in seven films, has died at the age of 90.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sir Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who rocketed to fame as James Bond, has died at the age of 90. The actor was the first to portray the role on the big screen and appeared in seven films as 007, which included every film from Dr. No to You Only Live Twice, plus Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again, between 1962 and 1983. He remained a fan favourite and was considered the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise.

The popular star went on to cement his career with films such as Marnie (1964), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Name of the Rose (1986), Highlander (1986), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), Dragonheart (1996), The Rock (1996), and Finding Forrester (2000).

It was his performance as an Irish cop in Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables that brought him an Oscar. He also won two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes in his long and storied career.

