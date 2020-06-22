Sections
Home / Hollywood / Taika Waititi would take breaks while shooting The Mandolorian to cuddle with Baby Yoda: ‘Would be pretty heartless not to’

Taika Waititi would take breaks while shooting The Mandolorian to cuddle with Baby Yoda: ‘Would be pretty heartless not to’

Taika Waititi found Baby Yoda just as irresistibly adorable as the rest of us on The Mandalorian. He would cuddle with the doll during shoots.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taika Waititi and the Child on the set of The Mandalorian. (Melinda Sue Gordon /Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi had the best time working on The Mandalorian. Not only did he get to be a part of the superhit Star Wars universe, he also got to cuddle ‘Baby Yoda’ on the sets, a dream for many.

Taika, who directed the final episode of the series created by Jon Favreau, would take regular breaks during shoots, only to cuddle with the Baby Yoda doll--known as The Child on the show-- used on the show. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about why he thought it was necessary. “It would be pretty heartless not to.”

The Child belongs to the same alien species as Yoda from the original Star Wars movies. While it is about 50 years old, he is still a child considering the long lifespans of his species. Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian sets out to capture him for a bounty but ends up building a relationship with him and makes it his job to protect him at all costs.

So cute.

Upon The Child’s introduction, fans were overwhelmed with love for him. They dubbed him Baby Yoda, made memes, shared his cute pictures all over the internet and demanded that Disney brought plushies to the market, so everyone could own their own Baby Yoda.



Taika, was not unaffected by The Child’s cuteness either. “He reminded me so much of my babies when they were 6 months old,” he said. “I couldn’t help it, I had to hold it in the same way,” he added.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

Talking about working on the show, Taika said, “I was never overwhelmed, really. There were just so many moments of being really excited. It was pretty freaky, really. I never thought I’d be working with Stormtroopers.”

Jon Favreau has said that the second season of the series will arrive on time. During a virtual panel for the ATX Television Festival, the filmmaker said the team had completed filming for season two before the industrywide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The second season of the show is expected to debut in October this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sidharth shares what love means to him, if he would choose love over career
Jun 22, 2020 17:13 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: China’s blame narrative continues, says India ‘initiated’ Galwan clash and all the latest news
Jun 22, 2020 17:11 IST
India ‘initiated’ incident in Galwan Valley: China again blames New Delhi
Jun 22, 2020 17:11 IST
Scientists identify three distinct corridors through which pollutants enter Delhi during winters
Jun 22, 2020 17:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.