Tenet actor Himesh Patel can’t contain his excitement about Christopher Nolan’s film, says ‘scale of it is incomprehensible’

Little is known about actor Himesh Patel’s character in the upcoming Christopher Nolan film, Tenet, other than the fact that he will interact with Robert Pattinson and John David Washington (as evidenced by the trailer), and that he might be called Ahmad (IMDb). In a recent interview, the breakout star of Danny Boyle’s Yesterday spoke about working with Nolan, and praised the film’s scope.

“To work with someone like Chris and the brilliant actors in the film, to be involved in some big scale stuff, was thrilling,” he told GQ India. “The scale of it is just incomprehensible and then when you find out that it’s all been done in camera - there’s maybe a tiny bit of CGI in his movies - it’s mind blowing. Even the stuff that you think is impossible to encounter, like a lot of the stuff in Interstellar was all done in camera. I don’t understand how they even do that, but he finds a way. And that means that the whole crew is part of these huge stunts that he pulls off - like the thing you would have seen in the trailer with the plane. That was an actual plane that production had to buy to blow up!”

The plane sequence has been discussed by several actors. Washington told CinemaBlend, “That was a real plane, and that was a real building that they crashed that plane into. And we, cast and crew, all witnessed it. It was epic! It was incredible, we all cheered and hurrayed and hurrahed when they yelled cut after Chris felt like he got it. What you saw is really what happened – at least the night I was there.” Himesh might just have revealed being a part of that action sequence.

He continued, “You kind of have to be on your game. There’s always a lot going on. Especially the kind of things that I was involved in. You turn up on set not knowing what could be asked of you. On any given day, Chris has a lot to cover. And because he’s such a great leader, and has such a singular vision as a filmmaker, he’s on top of it all.”

The actor added, “He’s got to give the go-ahead for everything, so he’s jumping from one bit to the next to the next; and you kind of have to be ready for your turn. At times, it feels like he’s saying, let’s just get everything filmed because then I’ll figure out what I’m going to do with it later. But he obviously knows what he’s going to use exactly and when. It makes you kind of do your work; you can’t just turn off and walk over to the buffet table when you get bored.”

Tenet which has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic, has now been removed entirely from Warner Bros’ release schedule. It was recently reported that the film would need to make at least $800 million worldwide to break even. The film also stars Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others.

