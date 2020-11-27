Tenet: Dimple Kapadia was asked to delete photos of her dialogues taken while reading script but makers let them remain in deleted folder

Sections
Dimple Kapadia has revealed she feared forgetting her dialogues in Tenet and took pictures while reading the script. The makers asked her to delete those pictures but forgot to ask her to delete them from deleted folder.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Dimple Kapadia in a still from Tenet.

Dimple Kapadia is currently looking forward to the release of her Hollywood film Tenet in theatres in India on December 4. The actor plays a pivotal role in the Christopher Nolan film which was released in theatres in some countries in August and September. She has now opened up about the various fears she had at the time of being signed for the project.

Dimple has revealed that she was prepared to not get selected for the role and was simply happy that she was appearing for an audition being taken by Christopher himself. After being finally selected, she also feared not remembering her dialogues and clicked pictures of the script but was told to delete them by the makers.

Talking about how she tried to prep for the dialogues, Dimple told NDTV in an interview, “So, I saw the lines and I said: ‘Oh my God I’m never going to be able to remember this and it will collapse.’ So, I took lots of photographs of my dialogues. And when I was done, I returned the script and told them honestly that I have taken photographs. They said ‘No, please delete it.’ I said, ‘I will not be able to work at all, because I can’t remember my lines, I needed it, it’s my requirement.’ Then they said ‘Ok we will give it to you’, then I said ‘Ok, fair enough.’ So, I deleted it. Then after the film got over, I told them, ‘Next time please make sure it’s deleted from the deleted folder as well.’”

Christopher is known for delivering heavy brainers like Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk. Dimple, too, was no different from the ardent fans of the filmmaker who take a bit longer to understand every aspect of his films. Talking about reading the script of Tenet, Dimple said, “The first 40 pages just flew over my head, and could not comprehend that I’m an avid reader. So I was like, ‘What’s wrong with me? I read so much so why can’t I understand this?’”

Also read: Heelein Toot Gayi: Kiara Advani drops 4 sizzling looks in Indoo Ki Jawani song, watch

Dimple said that it doesn’t seem real to her that she actually managed to grab the role. “I thought that there are so many better actors so why would I get this role but since I have been called, I should just go. I thought I’ll take a photo with Nolan for my nephew Karan. I was not even under pressure because I thought 90 percent, I won’t get this role,” she said.

The Warner Bros espionage-thriller features John David Washington in the lead alongside Dimple, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Clemence Poesy.

