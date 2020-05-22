Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan’s time warping thriller promises it is ‘coming to theatres’, fans say ‘to die for’

Set in the world of international espionage, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has dropped a new trailer and the diehard fans now know a little more about ‘what’, if not ‘when’. John David Washington’s character is up against Kenneth Branagh’s Bond villain-like character. At stake is the survival itself as Clémence Poésy’s scientist claims Washington needs to avert World War 3, but there is something worse in the wind than just nuclear warheads.

The concept of time inversion is introduced through words and visuals, making it clear that the film is not about time travel as assumed earlier. “You’re not shooting the bullet. You’re catching it,” Poesy does the explaining again.

Watch new Tenet trailer here

Teased with the film’s title, Tenet -- a palindrome, time can move both backward and forward in this new reality. Tenet also works as a password of sorts that can open doors and also get you killed.

Robert Pattinson joins Washington in his adventure as they take a trippy journey, which also involves colliding airplanes but not in the air because that is ‘ludicrous’. With some awe-inspiring action sequences both in the air and water, the new trailer is all that the eager moviegoers were waiting for. We also get to see Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia who drops information about how relevant Tenet is: “There are people in the future who need us, who need Tenet.”

Tenet, which has also been shot in India, has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. And Pattinson described shooting the film as “insane”. He said, “In each country there’s, like, an enormous set-piece scene, which is like the climax of a normal movie. In every single country,” he said, adding that “there’s actually no time travelling” in the film.

And now about when we will see this film in the times of social distancing. It seems Nolan and Warner Bros may still be looking at the July 17 release, conditions permitting, the world is still unsure of how the dice will roll on that one. The trailer simply ends with a ‘coming to theatres’ without committing to a date.

Written and directed by Nolan, the film stars Pattinson, Washington, Poésy, Branagh, and Kapadia along with Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, and Denzil Smith.

