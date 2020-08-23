Sections
The Batman teaser: Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight brings the vengeance against unrecognisable Colin Farrell. Watch

The first teaser for The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, has been shared online, and it provides ample footage for fans to chew on. Watch here.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 07:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in a still from The Batman.

Warner Bros has released the first teaser for its upcoming Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. The teaser was unveiled, as promised, at the ongoing DC Fandome event. Production on the film was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is expected to resume by September.

While most reports suggest that a substantial portion of filming remains, the teaser packs in a surprising amount of not just footage, but also glimpses at the various villains Reeves has reinvented, and the mystery plot at the centre of the film.

 

Pattinson’s Batman makes a brutal entry towards the end of the teaser, when he beats down a thug -- much like in the Arkham video games -- and announces, “I am vengeance.” His voice isn’t as raspy as the one Christian Bale put on during his tenure, nor is it as robotic as Ben Affleck’s. It merely rises above a whisper.



The teaser suggests that the primary antagonist of the film will be Paul Dano’s Riddler, but also provides looks at Zoe Kravitz’ Catwoman, and an unrecognisable Colin Farrell as the Penguin. It is scored to the tunes of Nirvana’s Something in the Way, which sounds like it has been fused together with Michael Giacchino’s new Batman theme.

Also read: Ben Affleck to return as Batman in Flash movie, will ‘bring emotional level that we haven’t seen before’, says director

“Without being an origin story for him, it’s something that touches upon his origins,” Reeves had said. We also have scenes of Bruce Wayne visiting a graveyard, observing a political rally, and being spoken to by Alfred. The movie also stars John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson and Andy Serkis, and is slated for an October 2021 release.

