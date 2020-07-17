The cameras are rolling again: Hollywood resumes work as Jurassic World: Dominion, Avatar sequels go on floors

As every part of the world is moving on to the unlock phase amid this ongoing pandemic, Hollywood, too, is getting back in work mode, with large-scale productions including the Avatar sequels and Jurassic World: Dominion resuming shootings.

Jurassic World: Dominion, starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard along with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, and BD Wong, resumed shooting on July 6 in the UK. The film was four weeks into its 20-week production when filming ceased in March.

The cameras began rolling on the Avatar sequels in June with a smaller crew and safety precautions in place. The New Zealand-based Avatar sequel production was suspended in March, with director James Cameron and his cast going back to their respective home bases until the N.Z. government gave the go-ahead to return.

Pandemic thriller Songbird became the first production to shoot on location in Los Angeles since the beginning of lockdown. The film stars KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Demi Moore, among others.

According to Entertainment Tonight, California’s Film & TV Tax Credit Program announced 12 feature films set to film in the state, including Cate Blanchett-starring biopic about Lucille Ball, Ashes to Oceans, Half Baked 2, Lady of the House, Live Feed, Moonshadow, Pursuit and The Test.

Actor Henry Cavill and the cast of his series, The Witcher had begun filming season 2 in London when production was forced to go on hiatus in March. Now, the series on its Twitter account announced that it’ll reunite on set August 17.

Talent competition show, America’s Got Talent, became one of the first unscripted shows to return to production when they began filming in late June, with creator Simon Cowell telling Deadline there was “a real buzz of excitement” on set. New safety measures included judges arriving in their own cars, handling their microphones and sitting socially-distanced during the acts.

After months of Jimmy Fallon filming The Tonight Show from his home, the late night staple officially returned to its 30 Rock studio, complete with multiple safety checks, no live audience, face masked crew and a socially distanced The Roots, the house band for that show.