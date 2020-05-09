The Old Guard: Charlize Theron’s Netflix film gets July 10 release date

Sections
Charlize Theron’s new Netflix film, The Old Guard, will be released on July 10.

Updated: May 09, 2020 12:36 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Charlize Theron in a still from The Old Guard.

Hollywood star Charlize Theron's much-awaited Netflix project, The Old Guard will premiere on July 10. The 44-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter, sharing four stills from the movie.

"@oldguardmovie @netflix July 10," she wrote in the caption. Written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film is based on the comic book series of the same name by Greg Rucka.

 

The story is about on a small group of immortal soldiers, led by a woman named Andy, who have been working as mercenaries for centuries. But the group gets a shock when they find a new immortal woman, not long after they discover an evil group has video evidence of their immortality.



Also read: Betaal trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s new Netflix series unleashes army of zombies

Besides Theron, The Old Guard also features Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Theron has also produced the project through her company Denver and Delilah, alongside Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

