The so-called Angelina Jolie-Jennifer Aniston feud can be traced back to this moment

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston’s so-called feud in the media can be traced back to a couple of Vogue interviews. Jolie, first out of the gate, spoke candidly in 2007 about falling for Brad Pitt while they filmed Mr & Mrs Smith together. Aniston later said that she thought it was ‘uncool’ of her to say those things, as she wasn’t aware of what was going on behind her back. She was, after all, married to Pitt while the film was being shot.

“Brad was a huge surprise to me,” Jolie told Vogue in 2007. “I think we were both the last two people who were looking for a relationship. I certainly wasn’t. I was quite content to be a single mom with Mad. And I didn’t know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life. But it was clear he was with his best friend, someone he loves and respects. And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives.”

She continued, “Because of the film we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realised, God, I can’t wait to get to work. Whether it was shooting a scene or arguing about a scene or gun practice or dance class or doing stunts—anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair.”

Pitt and Aniston split in 2005, and he quickly entered into a public relationship with Jolie, which lasted till 2016. Jolie added, “It took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realise that it might mean something more than we’d earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration.”

These comments didn’t go down too well with Aniston, who in her own Vogue interview, published in 2008, said, “There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening. I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss. That stuff about how she couldn’t wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool.”

But most of what Aniston said about Jolie wasn’t documented, as she’d asked for the interviewer to turn off their recorder. Aniston had recalled her one and only meeting with Jolie in a 2006 Vanity Fair interview -- her first after the split. “It was on the lot of Friends—I pulled over and introduced myself,” Aniston recalled. “I said, ‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.’”

