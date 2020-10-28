The White Tiger trailer: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao’s film fights ideals of subservience, classism

The first trailer for upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger was released on Wednesday evening. Introducing actor Adarsh Gourav, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning book.

The White Tiger also stars Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. They play a rich couple from Delhi who hire Adarsh’s Balram as their driver. However, a life of subservience doesn’t fit his dreams. With his unmatched wit and cunning, he tries to leave the life of servitude behind and launch himself on a path to success, by any means necessary.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Priyanka wrote, “Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger.You believe your destiny is what was bred in you... till you find a way to break free. I’m so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga. WATCH it in select theaters December and on Netflix, January.”

The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani, who has earlier helmed Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes. Earlier speaking about the project, Priyanka had said, “I’m so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to to achieve one’s goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together.”

Rajkummar had said, “It’s an exciting time for actors today and I’m thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I’ve been an admirer of Ramin’s work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life.”

“I have wanted to make a film of Aravind Adiga’s brilliant novel The White Tiger for over a decade. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with Mukul Deora, Netflix and such an incredible cast on this project,” Bahrani had said about the film.

