Sections
E-Paper
Home / Hollywood / Thor Love and Thunder’s working title leaked, Marvel fans dissect its meaning

Thor Love and Thunder’s working title leaked, Marvel fans dissect its meaning

Marvel fans are hard at work dissecting the meaning behind the working title of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is due to begin production in Australia shortly.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 13:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in a still from Avengers: Endgame.

The working title of the upcoming Marvel superhero film, Thor: Love and Thunder, has been revealed, and as expected, it’s being dissected by fans for any clues that it might contain. The film is about to begin production in Australia, with director Taika Waititi at the helm.

According to a tweet from Skyler Shuler, the editor-in-chief of Disney fansite The DisInsider, Thor: Love and Thunder is being developed under the working title The Big Salad.

 

As many Marvel fans have speculated in the replies to this tweet, it seems as if the working title is a reference to Thor’s surprise weight gain in Avengers: Endgame, and the possibility of him returning to his godlike physique in the fourth Thor film. “Well, his mother encouraged the salad in Endgame. Maybe Thor is fit again?” one fan wrote, making a reference to a scene in Endgame, in which Thor’s mother encourages him to ‘eat a salad’.



“Literally taking some mom’s advice from Endgame,” wrote another fan, while others pointed out that like the working title for Spider-Man: Homecoming, this one is also a nod to a Seinfeld episode.

By comparison, Avengers: Infinity War was filmed under the working title, ‘Mary Lue’. Avengers: Age of Ultron was Christened ‘After Party’ and the first Avengers movie was shot under the title, ‘Group Hug’.

Also read: Natalie Portman confirms important plot detail from Thor: Love and Thunder

Recently, actor Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, revealed key plot details about the film. “It’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. [Jane’s] going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side,” she said in an interview to Fatherly.

Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and reportedly featuring Christian Bale as the villain, Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for a 2022 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Oct 17, 2020 12:56 IST
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
Oct 17, 2020 13:02 IST
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Oct 17, 2020 11:15 IST
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
Oct 17, 2020 13:03 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala softens stand on GST issue after Centre’s decision on borrowing and all the latest news
Oct 17, 2020 13:37 IST
Rashford backs new arrival Cavani to shine at Man Utd
Oct 17, 2020 13:34 IST
I felt anger, but you obviously don’t question the captain: Dinesh Karthik
Oct 17, 2020 13:35 IST
Udit Raj deletes then restores Kumbh tweet, told to apologise to Dalits
Oct 17, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.