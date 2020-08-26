Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Tenet screening in London, says ‘great to be back in a movie theatre’. Watch video

Sections
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hollywood star Tom Cruise posted a video of himself at a preview screening of Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet, in London. Cruise expressed his excitement to return to the theatre and when asked what he thought of the film, he said, “I loved it!”

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Cruise is seen braving the London rain and going to the theatre in a car. “How does that happen? I am wearing a mask,” he says in the clip. He is also seen waving to fans outside.

As Cruise reaches the theatre, he poses outside a giant hoarding of Tenet and says, “Here we are, back to the movies!” He is then seen applauding as the film plays, as a masked man that looked like his Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie sits next to him. Before leaving, he tells his fellow moviegoers, “Great to be back in a movie theatre, everybody!” On being asked what he thought of the film, he says, “I loved it!”

“Big movie. Big screen. Loved it,” Cruise captioned his video, which has been viewed more than 7,00,000 times on Instagram.



 

Nolan’s time-bending espionage epic, Tenet, is the first big Hollywood film to hit the screens since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered theatres worldwide earlier this year. Though it will be officially released on Wednesday in select US and overseas markets where theatres have reopened, previews began over the weekend.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says actor was drugged unknowingly, this is ‘ultimately what led to his death’

Cruise was lauded for supporting Tenet as the exhibition sector desperately needs a boost. “Yes Tom! Thank you for supporting movies at an important time for the film industry to rebound! You are the man, would love to see you in a Christopher Nolan project! Cheers,” one Instagram user commented on his post. Another wrote, “Awesome positive post THISSSSSSS!!!!!”

Tenet shows John David Washington in the ‘afterlife’, as he attempts to prevent World War III. While it is not clear exactly how disastrous that could be, we are told that it is ‘something worse’ than nuclear holocaust. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine.

