Tom Cruise to star in first narrative film to be shot in space, in collaboration with NASA, Elon Musk’s Space X: report

Tom Cruise is planning to make a movie in space, in collaboration with NASA and Elon Musk’s Space X. It will be the first narrative feature film to be shot in space.

Deadline reports that no studio is attached yet, but that the film is going to be ‘an action adventure’ -- completely in Cruise’s wheelhouse. The actor is known for performing daredevil stunts in his films, including climbing the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai and hanging on the outside of an airborne plane.

Also read: Tom Cruise will be 60 years old by the time Mission Impossible 8 is released, will have played Ethan Hunt for over quarter-century

The actor was filming the seventh and eighth Mission Impossible films back-to-back before production was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The release dates for both movies were subsequently pushed, meaning that when Mission Impossible 8 finally hits the screens, Cruise will be 60 years old.

This is not the first time Cruise has flirted with the idea of leaving Earth to shoot a film. In 2018, director James Cameron said that he’d discussed an idea with the actor several years ago. “I actually talked to [Cruise] about doing a space film in space, about 15 years ago. I had a contract with the Russians in 2000 to go to the International Space Station and shoot a high-end 3D documentary there. And I thought, ‘S—, man, we should just make a feature.’ I said, ‘Tom, you and I, we’ll get two seats on the Soyuz, but somebody’s gotta train us as engineers.’ Tom said, ‘No problem, I’ll train as an engineer.’ We had some ideas for the story, but it was still conceptual.”

