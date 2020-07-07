Tom Hanks calls Greyhound’s move to Apple TV ‘an absolute heartbreak’, says ‘there’s going to be a difference in picture, sound’

Sections
Actor Tom Hanks isn’t too pleased with his upcoming World War 2 movie, Greyhound, being released directly on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 15:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Tom Hanks in a scene from Greyhound. (AP)

Actor Tom Hanks has said that he is heartbroken over the fact that his new film, Greyhound, will be forgoing a theatrical release in favour of an Apple TV+ debut. The streaming service reportedly paid Sony $70 million for the completed film.

In an interview to The Guardian, Hanks said that the move to streaming is “an absolute heartbreak. I don’t mean to make angry my Apple overlords, but there is a difference in picture and sound quality.” In addition to starring in the World War 2 drama, Hanks has also written it. His irritation at the situation seemed to extend to the publicity ‘tour’ as well. “The cruel whipmasters at Apple,” he said, had even dictated that his background for Zoom interviews be a solid wall. He said it made it look like he was in “a witness protection programme. But here I am, bowing to the needs of Apple TV.”

 

He said in a virtual press conference, “It’s going to look different on your Apple TVs. It’s going to have a different physical quality to the brightness and to the appearance of the mood. It’s going to have a different sound than it would have if you were hearing it in a cinema. You can accept that because that’s the reality of what your eyeball is seeing and what your brain takes. The heartbreak is that those 800 people don’t get to go into a theatre as strangers, watch Greyhound, come out 88 minutes later with something in common. There’s no substitute. There’s no grander alternative than that because that’s why we are all here.”



Several Indian and international films have been moved to streaming platforms because of the coronavirus pandemic. While Netflix will release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Amazon will release a host of films including Shakuntala Devi, while Disney+Hotstar recently announced the release of seven major films, including Laxxmi Bomb and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Greyhound is out July 10.

