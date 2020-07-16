Sections
Home / Hollywood / Tom Hanks recalls Covid-19 experience, says he had a ‘sore butt’ and bones felt like ‘soda crackers’

Tom Hanks recalls Covid-19 experience, says he had a ‘sore butt’ and bones felt like ‘soda crackers’

Tom Hanks has described his experience with the coronavirus. He was tested positive, along with wife Rita Wilson, earlier this year.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Tom Hanks posing for a portrait in New York. (Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

Actor Tom Hanks has spoken about his experience with the coronavirus. Hanks and his wife, singer Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to reveal their diagnosis, earlier this year. They were in Australia.

“We had no idea how it could have happened, where it could have happened,” Hanks told host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. “Other than a headache, she had a higher fever than I did, she had horrible nausea,” Hanks continued, stressing that the experience was very different for the both of them.

“I had bones that felt like they were made out of soda crackers,” Hanks continued. “Every time I moved around it felt like something was cracking inside of me.” He also described being fatigued and “having really sore butt.”

The couple was immediately moved to a hospital after testing positive, and were met by doctors in PPE kits. “Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was odd,” he said.



Also read: When Tom Hanks told Irrfan Khan ‘I am going to steal from you everything I possibly can’

In an earlier interview to the Guardian, Hanks said emphasised on the importance of taking basic precautions. “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things, I just think shame on you,” he said.

The actor was last seen on screen in the Apple TV+ original film, Greyhound. The World War 2 drama received positive reviews.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vijay Antony takes a pay cut. Will Bollywood actors follow?
Jul 16, 2020 18:14 IST
Tom Hanks recalls Covid-19 experience, says he had a ‘sore butt’
Jul 16, 2020 18:14 IST
HP govt monitors fresh landslides near Parechu river in Chinese territory
Jul 16, 2020 18:13 IST
Himachal governor stresses on preserving cultural heritage of tribal areas in state
Jul 16, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.