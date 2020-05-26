Sections
Home / Hollywood / Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as Hawkeye in Marvel’s What If? New teaser leaves fans scratching heads

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as Hawkeye in Marvel’s What If? New teaser leaves fans scratching heads

A new teaser for Marvel’s animated What If? series suggests that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will suit up as Hawkeye.

Updated: May 26, 2020 15:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Marvel’s What If? series will explore alternate storylines.

Marvel’s upcoming animated series What If? will feature alternate scenarios and storylines that wouldn’t be possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For instance, one episode will explore the idea that Peggy Carter took the super-serum instead of Steve Rogers, and became Captain Britain.

A newly released teaser for the series, due out on Disney+, suggests that one scenario could involve Spider-Man suiting up as Hawkeye. But what makes it more interesting is that the version of Peter Parker being teased is the one played by Tom Holland. The look was spotted by ComicBook.com.

 

The rights to Spider-Man are owned by Sony, who’d leased the character to Marvel for the film series. A brief spat saw the rights revert back to Sony last year, only for the two studios to renegotiate terms and collaborate once more. Officially, only a third Spider-Man film has been spoken about under the new terms.



The image shows Peter wearing the Hawkeye outfit, complete with a quiver of arrows on his back. Marvel president Kevin Feige had announced at last year’s Comic Con that original MCU actors would return to voice characters in What If? Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Samuel L Jackson, and Jeremy Renner are expected to return. And in a slip-up, actor Jeff Goldblum revealed that Robert Downey Jr has returned to the MCU as well.

Also read: When Robert Downey Jr earned Rs 100 crore for 3 days’ work on Spider-Man Homecoming. That’s $1 million per minute

While production on all Disney+ MCU shows, including the Hawkeye series, has been halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, work on What If? is reportedly under way.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SATYA MicroCapital raises INR 105 crore equity funding from Japan-based Gojo & Company Inc.
May 26, 2020 17:03 IST
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
May 26, 2020 16:59 IST
Glenmark to study efficacy of two antiviral drugs for treating Covid-19
May 26, 2020 16:57 IST
Long-jumper Sreeshankar resumes training, redraws plan
May 26, 2020 16:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.