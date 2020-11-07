Tom Holland shares first look pic from Spider-Man 3 sets along with a 2020 update: ‘Wear a mask, I am wearing two’

English actor Tom Holland recently gave fans a first look at Spider-Man 3. On Friday, the 24-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself dressed as the character. The actor was also seen wearing a white face mask.

“Wear a mask, I’m wearing two...,” Tom captioned the photograph, reminding fans to wear their masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Several of his fans and even actor Timotthee Chalamet commented on the photo with laughter emojis.

As reported by Fox News, to the delight of many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, it was announced last year that Spider-Man would not be leaving the MCU anytime soon.

After a public fallout in August 2019, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios found a way to work together, with the studios revealing that they would be teaming up once more to produce the third Spider-Man film starring Tom.

According to Fox News, the disputes over the profit-sharing structure put The Spider-Man series’ future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside The Avengers.

The movie is slated to be released in December 2021, five months after its initial date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

