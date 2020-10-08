Top 5 entertainment news: Marvel fans spot Avengers Endgame goof-up, read our review of Vampires vs the Bronx

Vampires vs the Bronx movie review: New horror comedy saves Netflix’s soul, breathes life into done-to-death genre

In the fine tradition of films such as Attack the Block and Cockneys vs Zombies, Vampires vs the Bronx is a low-key ode to both genre cinema and the power of minorities.

Given a subdued release on Netflix, the breezy little bear-hug of a movie gives a voice to the working class, and is just as passionate about the perils of gentrification as it is about the art of killing vampires.

Marvel fan spots mysterious Avengers Endgame goof-up concerning Captain America’s shield, shares proof

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans have spotted a continuity error in Avengers: Endgame, one of many that keep being discovered now that viewers can watch the film at home. The fan posted their findings on Reddit, where it prompted much debate.

Salma Hayek shares image of Goddess Lakshmi, says it makes her feel ‘joyful’ and connected with ‘inner beauty’

Actor Salma Hayek has shared in a social media post that she seeks the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi when she wants to connect with her inner beauty. Salma shared a picture of Lakshmi, along with a brief note explaining what she means to her.

She wrote in her caption, “When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Maya (literally meaning ‘illusion’ or ‘magic’), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty.”

Ranveer Singh posts on Twitter for the first time since June 14 tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput, shares this message

Ranveer Singh has returned to Twitter after four months with an important post about Covid-19 prevention. The actor shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on how to stay safe from the deadly infection. Ranveer retweeted PM Modi’s post that gave tips on washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining a distance from others. “Let us #Unite2FightCorona,” Ranveer wrote in his tweet with a fist and an evil eye emoji.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals how she spent days in jail: ‘She conducted yoga classes for inmates, lived like commoner’

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, describing how she spent her time in jail, has said that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family seems to be ‘very vindictive’ towards her. Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s father, in an FIR backed by his family, of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds.

