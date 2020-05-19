Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and girlfriend found dead

Sections
Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film, was found dead in Las Vegas. He was 30.

Updated: May 19, 2020 13:48 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Gregory Tyree Boyce as Tyler Crowley in a still from Twilight.

According to the Las Vegas Medical Examiner's office, Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were pronounced dead on May 13. The cause of death for either has not yet been disclosed. Boyce and his 27-year-old girlfriend were found dead in their Las Vegas condo, reports eonline.com.

"Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," the source said. The source added that prior to his death Boyce was "really focused and handling a lot of business". He has moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, the source said that the actor "would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter".

 



Another source said: "Greg was definitely a person who loved life and (was) super positive... super animated, really witty, he was the life of the party. I will definitely miss him. He was one of my funniest friends in LA and made my experience there really memorable."

Boyce turned 30 in December. In an Instagram post, he wrote: "At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!" He is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya.

