Twinkle Khanna interviews Christopher Nolan, jealous Akshay Kumar says ‘I’m only one left to meet this visual genius’

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna got the opportunity to interview filmmaker Christopher Nolan as his film Tenet finally arrived in India this month. The interview was shared by her husband, actor Akshay Kumar on Twitter, all the while sulking about not getting to meet the ace director himself.

Sharing the video he wrote, “First my mom-in-law worked with #ChristopherNolan and now the wife gets to interview him...seems like I’m the only one left in the family yet to meet the visual genius! Watch this interview while I sulk.” Akshay’s mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia played an important part in Tenet. She played arms dealer Priya, who helps John David Washington’s Protagonist as he fights against time to avoid the third World War.

In the video interview, Twinkle began by telling Nolan of the picture that her cousin Karan Kapadia had posted with Nolan last year when he came to shoot for Tenet in Mumbai. “He posted it with a caption that said, ‘I am so excited to meet Christopher Nolan, my nipples are standing’. And they really were through his T-shirt,” Twinkle told Nolan as he chuckled at her words.

Twinkle also asked Nolan about the idea behind making a film like Tenet, casting Dimple in the movie, his thoughts about Bollywood films, how he makes his actors understand the film they are making and the advice he would give to his younger self if he ever got the chance to go back in time. When Twinkle asked if it was true that Dimple was suggesting other actors’ names for the role during her audition, Nolan confirmed it.

“It is true. It is not the first time. I think it was Liam Neeson for Batman Begins and he immediately started recommending other actors saying, ‘No no no, You don’t want me.’ I don’t quite know what goes into that thinking on the part of the great actor. If anything, it makes you more excited to work with that person because you see a sense of modesty about them, you see a sense of nervousness in a way. That’s the kind of creative person that you want to collaborate with. It was a really really fun audition actually, for me,” he said.

Talking about Bollywood he said, “I’m a fan. I think Bollywood films have a sort of primal sensibilities. They’ve got broad strokes, operatic sensibility. Not unlike what in Hollywood we have been doing with the superhero genre. They are very big, broad movements of entertainment and music, sound, image all coming together. I think some of the energy of Bollywood films is missing a little bit from what Hollywood is doing.”

Tenet released in Indian theatres on December 4.

