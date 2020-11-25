Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Hollywood / Tyler Perry feeds 5000 underprivileged families in his Atlanta Studios

Tyler Perry feeds 5000 underprivileged families in his Atlanta Studios

The filmmaker-actor funded the four-hour charity event that saw employees of his studio volunteer and help the families.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:11 IST

By HTC, Hindustan Times

Tyler Perry opened his studios in Atlanta for four hours where his studio’s employees gave away food and gift cards to nearly 5000 families.

Hollywood actor Tyler Perry has learnt the true meaning of Thanksgiving. The 51-year-old actor who has acted in films such as Gone Girl and Star Trek, opened up his movie studios in Atlanta, US for a period four hours, to feed about 5000 underprivileged families.

“Tyler was heartbroken seeing people all over the country stand in line for food so he decided he wanted to give back to his community in Atlanta,” a source close to Perry was quoted as saying by People magazine. According to the report in the magazine, Perry, monetarily funded the initiative, TPS Giving, while employees from his studio volunteered four hours from their schedule to hand out non-perishable food items as well as $25 gift cards.

“Hopefully this encourages others who are able to, to give back during the holiday season in a year that has been difficult for many, “ the source added.

In April, earlier this year, he gave a whopping $21,000 to employees at a restaurant he’s fond of after they found themselves out of work due to the pandemic. He also paid for the groceries of elderly and high-risk shoppers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
Nov 25, 2020 12:30 IST
Ahmed Patel played significant role in formation of MVA: CM Thackeray
Nov 25, 2020 12:15 IST
India again rubbishes Pakistan’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
Nov 25, 2020 12:18 IST
Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
Nov 25, 2020 11:37 IST

latest news

Maharashtra:131 bird nests removed before tree transplantation for Metro Line 4, 4A
Nov 25, 2020 12:30 IST
BMC gets proactive to check spread of Covid-19 as migrants return to Mumbai
Nov 25, 2020 12:28 IST
Great friend, irreplaceable comrade: Congress leaders remember Ahmed Patel
Nov 25, 2020 12:27 IST
No flooding, water from Chembarambakkam to be released, say officials
Nov 25, 2020 12:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.