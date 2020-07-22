Sections
Home / Hollywood / Ukraine hostage crisis ends after president consents to gunman’s demands, endorses Joaquin Phoenix film

Ukraine hostage crisis ends after president consents to gunman’s demands, endorses Joaquin Phoenix film

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy was forced to endorse a Joaquin Phoenix film, after a gunman took 13 people hostages.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

A hostage situation in Ukraine ended after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy consented to a gunman’s demands and recommended a Joaquin Phoenix film. The man, identified as 44-year-old Maksym Kryvosh, is reported by the Guardian to have seized a bus and taken 13 people hostage.

He demanded that the president endorse a 2005 documentary named Earthlings, narrated by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. The film is about humanity’s use of animals as pets, food, clothing, entertainment. Phoenix is a vocal animal-rights activist.

 

During the siege, which began on Tuesday, the gunman opened fire and threw a grenade at a police drone. He also spoke to journalists and remained active on his Twitter account, which was eventually deactivated. The president is said to have spoken to the gunman directly, after he released three hostages. The rest were released after the president posted a video endorsing the film.



Also read: Before Joker, Joaquin Phoenix was supposed to play Batman, but studio rejected him

“The film Earthlings from 2005. Everyone should watch it,” Zelenskiy said in the video, released on Facebook. It was deleted after all hostages were secured and the gunman was apprehended. “Human life is the most important value. We have not lost anyone,” the president wrote.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian interior minister, Arsen Avakov, said: “The film … is a good one. And you don’t have to be so screwed up and cause such a horror for the whole country – you can watch it without that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife denies defecating in his bed, admits to punching him
Jul 22, 2020 14:36 IST
Shekhar Kapur dedicates Paani to Sushant Singh Rajput
Jul 22, 2020 14:36 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man who attempted suicide in front of CM’s house on July 29 succumbs
Jul 22, 2020 14:38 IST
Work From Home: Here’s why conferences work better when people stay home
Jul 22, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.