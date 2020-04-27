Vin Diesel hints at ‘war’ between Universal, Producers Guild of America, says he’s trying to mitigate it

Hollywood star Vin Diesel has claimed that he is trying to "mitigate a war" between Universal Studios and the "prejudiced" Producers Guild of America.

The actor wasn't active on Instagram for some time, and he returned on Sunday to explain the reason behind his absence. He shared a bizarre poster for his upcoming Fast & Furious movie, titled F9, along with a mention of a "war" between Universal Studios and the Producers Guild of America, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Happy creative Sunday everyone... sorry I haven't posted much lately, I have been trying to mitigate a war between Universal studios and the p.g.a. Prejudice guild of America," Diesel posted. He also shared a photoshopped poster of F9. The edited poster has a look of a Halloween movie with a jack-o-lantern and a dark house in the background.

According to dailymail.co.uk, the poster was actually designed by an Instagram user dubbed as Mommy Torretto, a photo editor whose Instagram is filled with Fast & Furious poster parodies.

The reason behind Diesel using the poster in his post is unclear. While Diesel did crop out the bottom featuring the old release date and Universal Pictures logo, the Made by Mommy Torretto watermark is still visible on the poster. With regard to Diesel's cryptic post, there is no indication why he is referring to the Producers Guild of America as the Prejudice Guild of America.

Diesel has been a part of the franchise since the beginning, starring in 2001's The Fast and the Furious. He was not in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious but had a cameo in 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He returned to the franchise to star in 2009's Fast & Furious, and also backed the project as a producer.

The ninth installment is more of a personal affair for Diesel's Dominic Toretto as he has to face off with his brother, Jakob, played by John Cena. F9: The Fast Saga sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series. It also stars Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

The release of the ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise has been rescheduled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

