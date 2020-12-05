We Can Be Heroes trailer: Priyanka Chopra rounds up a team of pre-teen superheroes to save the world. Watch here

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday shared the trailer for the first of her two upcoming Netflix projects, We Can Be Heroes. She plays the antagonist in the children’s superhero film, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

We Can Be Heroes is a standalone sequel of the director’s earlier work, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. “Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon - Teamwork,” Priyanka wrote in an Instagram post sharing the trailer. “It brought a different energy on set and is the life of this film. So while you wait for Santa, it’s time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you how to be a HERO! Are you in? We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez is now coming to Netflix globally this Christmas.”

In the film, Priyanka plays Ms Granada, the chief of an organisation of superheroes. But when the heroes are captured by alien invaders, the responsibility to save them, and the world, falls on the shoulders of their children.

We Can Be Heroes also stars Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza and Christopher McDonald.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra brings back that mean scowl in first look pics from We Can Be Heroes with Pedro Pascal

Priyanka is currently shooting for a new project in London, and recently completed filming Matrix 4 in Germany. She will also star in and produce a biopic of Osho’s controversial aide, Maa Anand Sheela, and along with husband Nick Jonas, produce a reality series based on the pre-wedding ceremony of Sangeet. She will also star in a romantic comedy co-written by Mindy Kaling. Priyanka recently signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon Prime Video, which will allow her to create content in a variety of languages and formats. Her other Netflix film is an adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s The White Tiger, due out in January.

Follow @htshowbiz for more